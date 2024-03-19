Politics

AJC Live: What’s next after the Fani Willis decision?

FILE - Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis looks on during a hearing on the Georgia election interference case, Friday, March, 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, Pool, File)

37 minutes ago

Join us for a discussion with AJC reporters as they examine the recent ruling on Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and look at what’s next in the Trump Georgia election case.

At Tuesday’s virtual event from 3 to 3:30 p.m., senior reporter Tamar Hallerman, legal affairs reporter Bill Rankin and reporter David Wickert will share their deep expertise, making sense of what’s happened and telling you what to expect next. Plus, they will take your questions.

