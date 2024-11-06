Election Day 2024 is done, and even while some results are still being tallied and checked, Georgia voters can prepare themselves to vote again in a runoff for any races that require one.

A special election for Atlanta City Council is already on the expected list, with a runoff to choose a successor to former council member Keisha Sean Waites, who resigned.

Georgia is one of nine states that allow primary election runoffs and only one of two that require one for general elections. If no candidate receives the majority of the vote, Georgia law requires a runoff between the two candidates who received the highest numbers of votes. Back in 2020, both U.S. Senate seats in Georgia went to runoffs. There is no runoff for presidential races, but congressional, state and local races are eligible.