Metro Atlanta

Atlanta City Council member Keisha Sean Waites resigns

Waites is leaving the position to run for Fulton County Superior Court clerk
Atlanta City Council member Keisha Sean Waites announced at Monday's full council meeting that she was resigning from her citywide seat.

Credit: Courtesy of the City of Atlanta

Credit: Courtesy of the City of Atlanta

Atlanta City Council member Keisha Sean Waites announced at Monday's full council meeting that she was resigning from her citywide seat.
By
19 minutes ago

Atlanta City Council member Keisha Sean Waites announced on Monday that she will resign from her citywide post to launch a bid for Fulton County Superior Court clerk.

Waites was elected in 2021 to serve in one of Atlanta City Council’s at-large seats — which represent all of Atlanta’s neighborhoods — and would have served through January 2026.

On Monday, Waites said Georgia law requires her to step down immediately from her current post.

“It’s time to move on and expand the work that we’ve done here in the city of Atlanta to all of Fulton County,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution following her announcement.

Prior to her position on council, Waites served three terms in the Georgia House of Representatives representing District 60, which includes southeast Atlanta, Hapeville, Forest Park, East Point and College Park.

She resigned from the statehouse in 2017 when she ran for the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, but ultimately lost to Robb Pitts.

After that, Waites launched a series of bids to serve in Congress. First, she ran a campaign for the U.S. House District 13 seat in 2020 and then for the U.S. House District 5 special election that same year.

Waites said her decision to run for the open Post-3 at-large position at City Hall was an effort to enact statewide policies she was promoting under the Gold Dome on a local level.

“We were dealing with some issues such as violent crime,” she said of her time on council. “And I saw an opportunity to take the work that we started over across the street and bring it here — I also figured out that all issues really are local.”

Although Waites is unable to continue legislative business, she said staff in her office will continue to respond to constituents through the election of a new council member.

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Dueling visits: Biden and Trump are both set to campaign in Georgia on Saturday3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

CNN sign taken down, marking a symbolic end to CNN Center
2h ago

Credit: John Spink

REMOTE WORK ENDS
UPS employees return to office five days a week
27m ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him
2h ago

Credit: AP

Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him
2h ago

Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft pays $6M for land to expand data center south of Atlanta
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Taylor Zorzi / Zorzi Creative

Atlanta Fed President Bostic says inflation fight justifies risks to economy
1h ago
Ossoff hears testimony on lax oversight of unsafe apartments
1h ago
Inside City Hall: Atlanta leaders still keeping tabs on Gold Dome
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy photo, Tiffany Powell

André 3000 is coming to Atlanta Jazz Fest
5h ago
High school basketball championship schedule, updated brackets
Watch: Monica Pearson interviews the chefs behind an Atlanta Michelin-star restaurant