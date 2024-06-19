Lorraine Cochran-Johnson appears to win DeKalb CEO runoff

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson appears to be DeKalb County’s next chief executive officer.
With all precincts reporting, Cochran-Johnson held a substantial lead over her opponent, former commissioner Larry Johnson. There are no Republicans running for the position, so the winner of Tuesday’s runoff will be the county’s next CEO.
The two were the top voter getters in May’s three-way primary and faced off Tuesday in the runoff election, in a race to succeed Michael Thurmond, who served two terms and is term-limited.
“I expect the victory not just for myself but for the people of DeKalb County,” she said. “I look forward to being the next leader who honestly moves us progressively forward.”
Cochran-Johnson will be the first African-American woman to hold the position and only the second woman. She said she wished her mother were still alive to witness this accomplishment.
“Tonight I’ve broken yet another glass ceiling,” she said. “That feels good because I want young girls that are Black and brown to understand that anything is possible.”
This story will be updated.
