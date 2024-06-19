Metro Atlanta

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson appears to win DeKalb CEO runoff

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, a candidate for DeKalb CEO, speaks to supporters outside of her campaign headquarters in Stone Mountain on Thursday, March 7, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, a candidate for DeKalb CEO, speaks to supporters outside of her campaign headquarters in Stone Mountain on Thursday, March 7, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)
By
41 minutes ago

Lorraine Cochran-Johnson appears to be DeKalb County’s next chief executive officer.

With all precincts reporting, Cochran-Johnson held a substantial lead over her opponent, former commissioner Larry Johnson. There are no Republicans running for the position, so the winner of Tuesday’s runoff will be the county’s next CEO.

The two were the top voter getters in May’s three-way primary and faced off Tuesday in the runoff election, in a race to succeed Michael Thurmond, who served two terms and is term-limited.

“I expect the victory not just for myself but for the people of DeKalb County,” she said. “I look forward to being the next leader who honestly moves us progressively forward.”

Cochran-Johnson will be the first African-American woman to hold the position and only the second woman. She said she wished her mother were still alive to witness this accomplishment.

“Tonight I’ve broken yet another glass ceiling,” she said. “That feels good because I want young girls that are Black and brown to understand that anything is possible.”

This story will be updated.

About the Author

Follow Sara Gregory on twitter

Sara Gregory is a reporter covering local government for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. A Charlotte native, she joined the paper in 2023 after working at newspapers in South Carolina and Virginia.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Alabama man pleads guilty to threatening Fulton DA, sheriff over Trump case2h ago

Credit: AP

Baseball great Willie Mays, the ‘Say Hey Kid,’ dies at 93
7m ago

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Atlanta school chief finalist will stay ‘as long as the board will have me’

Credit: Taylor Croft

Cobb community honors enslaved, freed Black people for Juneteenth

Credit: Taylor Croft

Cobb community honors enslaved, freed Black people for Juneteenth

Credit: AJC file photo

Arthur Blank, Matt Ryan to be enshrined in Falcons Ring of Honor
The Latest

Credit: Submitted

Challenger wins District 4 seat on Fulton commission
21m ago
Fulton Fresh Mobile Market brings free vegetables to food deserts
Cobb community honors enslaved, freed Black people for Juneteenth
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

Meet the marathon-running Atlanta lawyer representing rapper Young Thug
Women-led rodeo celebrates Juneteenth, Black history
In Braves’ win over Tigers, Forrest Wall and Jesse Chavez provide examples of team’s...