Lorraine Cochran-Johnson appears to win DeKalb CEO runoff

“I expect the victory not just for myself but for the people of DeKalb County,” she said. “I look forward to being the next leader who honestly moves us progressively forward.”

Cochran-Johnson will be the first African-American woman to hold the position and only the second woman. She said she wished her mother were still alive to witness this accomplishment.

“Tonight I’ve broken yet another glass ceiling,” she said. “That feels good because I want young girls that are Black and brown to understand that anything is possible.”

This story will be updated.