Atlanta citywide council race likely headed to a runoff

The crowded race to fill a coveted citywide seat is headed to a runoff after none of the five candidates received more than 50% of the vote.

With all precincts reported by 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, candidates Eshé Collins and Nicole Evans Jones garnered the most support to make it into the runoff.

The coveted citywide seat on Atlanta City Council has been vacant since former council member Keisha Sean Waites announced her resignation in March. The winner of the special election will serve for the remainder of Waites term through Dec. 31, 2025.