Atlanta citywide council race likely headed to a runoff

The crowded race to fill a coveted citywide seat is headed to a runoff after none of the five candidates received more than 50% of the vote.
With all precincts reported by 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, candidates Eshé Collins and Nicole Evans Jones garnered the most support to make it into the runoff.
The coveted citywide seat on Atlanta City Council has been vacant since former council member Keisha Sean Waites announced her resignation in March. The winner of the special election will serve for the remainder of Waites term through Dec. 31, 2025.
Five candidates qualified for the open council seat.
The next council member will get the opportunity to add their voice to debate over Atlanta’s top issues like transportation expansion, affordable housing and public safety. That includes any questions that may arise over the city’s controversial public safety training center that’s on track to open before the end of the year.
Both Collins and Evans Jones come from education backgrounds.
Collins was elected to the Atlanta Board of Education in 2013, 2017 and 2021 where she served as chair. Evans Jones is a longtime educator and worked in Atlanta public schools for three decades.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution interviewed both candidates ahead of the race. Read more about where they stand on top issues.
