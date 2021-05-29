Opinion: Three perspectives on Memorial Day 2021

Major Gen. Tom Carden, Georgia’s adjutant general, writes: “As we go about our daily activities, it is not uncommon for us to hear things about what is wrong in America. On Memorial Day, we honor those who gave their lives to preserve our right to make those observations. You may not know the names, the situations, or the numbers. However, you should know that the chances of America being what it is today without them is next to zero.” Read more

John King, Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, writes: “Every Memorial Day, I take the 14-mile drive from my home to Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Marietta to honor the bravest soldiers I have ever known. It’s a tradition that began after I returned home from Iraq decades ago.” Read more