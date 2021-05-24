Memorial Day Weekend 2021: Atlanta events honor military’s fallen

Memorial Day is a “day for remembering and honoring military personnel who died in the service of their country, particularly those who died in battle or as a result of wounds sustained in battle,” the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs states.
In addition to enjoying backyard barbecues and other activities during your three-day weekend, you can join one of the many tributes planned in the metro Atlanta area.
Alpharetta’s Virtual Memorial Day Tribute: 9-10:30 a.m. Monday, May 31. You can watch this event online by clicking here. The city of Alpharetta and the Rotary Club of Alpharetta will host a tribute with a performance of the national anthem, a keynote speaker and more.
Memorial Day Tribute at Brook Run Park: 10-11 a.m. Monday, May 31. 4770 North Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, GA 30338. The city of Dunwoody Parks and Recreation Department will hold its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Brook Run Park Veterans Memorial. The ceremony is open to the public and co-hosted by Dunwoody’s Veteran Events Planning Committee.
Memorial Day Ceremony at Cauble Park: 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 29. 4425 Beach St., Acworth, GA 30101. Veterans and current servicemen will pay tribute to the men and women who have fought and died for our nation. Engraved pavers dedicated to those who have served in our Armed Forces that have been purchased since the previous Veterans Day will be presented at the event.
Memorial Day Ceremony at Park at City Center: 10 a.m. Monday, May 31. 101 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock, GA 30188. The city of Woodstock, along with the American Legion Post 316, Marine Corps League Detachment 1311, Warriors’ Watch Riders and other local veteran’s groups, honor those who fought and died for our country.
Memorial Day Celebration at Veterans Monument: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday, May 31. 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. This year, the city will honor a local Gold Star family with remarks from Mayor Mike Mason and Col. Bob Ballagh (retired), past president of the Peachtree Corners Veterans Monument Association.
Norcross Memorial Day Remembrance: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 31. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross, GA 30071. The city will pay tribute to troops and their families. A collection of special guests will be hosting and entertaining throughout the day, and Norcross Masonic Lodge will be providing hot dogs.
Fridays-N-Duluth Presents Block Party on Main’s Heroes Night: 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 28. 3116 Main St, Duluth, GA 30096. The first themed Block Party on Main event of the season will honor not only the country’s fallen heroes, but also “the first responders who have carried us through the pandemic.”
Smyrna Memorial Day Ceremony: 8 a.m. May 31. Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna next to Smyrna City Hall. This event is organized and managed by veterans groups in cooperation with Smyrna Parks & Recreation.
Stone Mountain Park Memorial Day Weekend: 9:30 p.m., May 28-31. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain, GA 30083. The park will have a special salute to the troops with an extended fireworks finale following the Lasershow Spectacular each night. Registration is necessary to ensure a spot, because the park is limiting attendance to ensure social distancing and safety.