Memorial Day Weekend 2021: Atlanta events honor military’s fallen

Memorial Day Ceremony at Park at City Center: 10 a.m. Monday, May 31. 101 Arnold Mill Road, Woodstock, GA 30188. The city of Woodstock, along with the American Legion Post 316, Marine Corps League Detachment 1311, Warriors’ Watch Riders and other local veteran’s groups, honor those who fought and died for our country.

Memorial Day Celebration at Veterans Monument: 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday, May 31. 5140 Town Center Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. This year, the city will honor a local Gold Star family with remarks from Mayor Mike Mason and Col. Bob Ballagh (retired), past president of the Peachtree Corners Veterans Monument Association.

Explore AAA predicts rebound in travel for Memorial Day

Norcross Memorial Day Remembrance: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 31. Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross, GA 30071. The city will pay tribute to troops and their families. A collection of special guests will be hosting and entertaining throughout the day, and Norcross Masonic Lodge will be providing hot dogs.

Fridays-N-Duluth Presents Block Party on Main’s Heroes Night: 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 28. 3116 Main St, Duluth, GA 30096. The first themed Block Party on Main event of the season will honor not only the country’s fallen heroes, but also “the first responders who have carried us through the pandemic.”

Smyrna Memorial Day Ceremony: 8 a.m. May 31. Twentieth Century Veterans Memorial, 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna next to Smyrna City Hall. This event is organized and managed by veterans groups in cooperation with Smyrna Parks & Recreation.

Stone Mountain Park Memorial Day Weekend: 9:30 p.m., May 28-31. 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain, GA 30083. The park will have a special salute to the troops with an extended fireworks finale following the Lasershow Spectacular each night. Registration is necessary to ensure a spot, because the park is limiting attendance to ensure social distancing and safety.