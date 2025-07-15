Opinion
Opinion

Mike Luckovich: Scandalsman

By
48 minutes ago
ajc.com

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

ExploreCheck out more from Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Follow Mike Luckovich on facebookFollow Mike Luckovich on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

The burial mounds at the Ocmulgee National Monument, near Macon, were built by Native Americans during the Mississippian period, around 1000 CE. The park, designated a National Historic Park, is part of the rich cultural resources of the Ocmulgee River Corridor. (Courtesy of the National Trust for Historic Preservation)

13 Georgia representatives unite to save Ocmulgee — now it’s Congress’ turn

Congress should pass a bill creating the Ocmulgee National Park and Preserve, which is supported by Republican and Democratic members of Georgia's congressional delegation.

Readers write

U.S. Rep Buddy Carter needs to lead the way toward clean energy, and preserving our national forests should be a nonpartisan issue, our readers write.

Readers write

The Latest

The burial mounds at the Ocmulgee National Monument, near Macon, were built by Native Americans during the Mississippian period, around 1000 CE. The park, designated a National Historic Park, is part of the rich cultural resources of the Ocmulgee River Corridor. (Courtesy of the National Trust for Historic Preservation)

13 Georgia representatives unite to save Ocmulgee — now it’s Congress’ turn

Readers write

Readers write

Featured

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens (right) tours the Vine City neighborhood with his senior advisor Courtney English (left). (Matt Reynolds/AJC 2024)

Credit: Matt Reynolds

Atlanta Mayor Dickens names Courtney English interim chief of staff

A top adviser to the mayor, English previously served as chair of the Atlanta Board of Education.

The new airport chief wants you to have to spend less time at the airport

“I think we still have to make the case that it is the most efficient terminal in the world,” Ricky Smith told the AJC's editorial board.

What to know if you’re headed to Truist Park for All-Star Game events

A guide to weather, transportation and ballpark security.