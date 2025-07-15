But since the Industrial Revolution began, we have been relying on fossil fuels to generate our energy. Science and research have shown that burning fossil fuels has created a blanket covering the Earth that is causing it to warm. Although changes in our climate have happened many times over the billions of years of our planet, the planet is getting dangerously close to the 1.5 degrees Celsius rise in temperature, which will bring catastrophic storms and extremes that we may not be able to recover from.

The health and safety of the people on this planet are in danger. Georgia Power and the Public Service Commission need to stop playing with the lives of our inhabitants and revise their Integrated Resource Plan to reduce the burning of gas and coal and increase the use of green energy.

BETTE HOLLAND, ATLANTA

Like to see Duncan on Democrat ticket

I am a born and raised Georgian and a lifelong Democrat, and I would like nothing more than to see Geoff Duncan on the ballot for governor with a “D” by his name.

The Democratic Party is in disarray, and it can’t seem to get its act together. Also, the state is slowly becoming more purple. I think there are plenty of moderate Democrats and Republicans who would vote for a bipartisan voice of reason.

GENE TURNER, ATLANTA

Keep politics out of churches

We should all be alarmed by the Internal Revenue System’s court filing re: “IRS says churches should be allowed to endorse candidates from the pulpit,” AJC, July 9.

The First Amendment provides legal protection for several core liberties, including freedom of religion. That amendment shaped the relationship between religion and government by establishing two key principles: The Establishment Clause and the Free Exercise Clause. The Establishment Clause prohibits the government from creating an official religion, endorsing one religion over another or favoring religion over nonreligion, interpreted as enforcing a “separation of church and state.”

Allowing churches to back candidates from the pulpit clearly violates that tenant. Churches are establishments to exercise one’s religion and seek guidance from religious leaders. To allow those same religious leaders to cross the line into politics negates that “safe place.”

With the volatility in our country today between political parties, it is easy to project issues arising in the church. Must I choose a church with a pastor who is a Democrat or a Republican? Please keep politics out of our churches!

GAIL VAIL, GREENSBORO