Opinion: Thoughts on Memorial Day’s meaning and freedom’s price

Every Memorial Day finds many of us struggling to find the right words to characterize our fallen and what they mean to our country. The reality is that those words do not exist. When words fail, action can help us at least partially fill the void that cuts so deep into our humanity. I pray that this Memorial Day will offer us all a chance to do our part to help heal the fabric of our society that often feels as if it is bent on tearing us all apart with hate and division. I pray that we will all be more deliberate in offering comfort to the grieving families of our fallen heroes.

Members of our military who died in service to this great nation left us with the gift of life along with the responsibility to carry the mantle of freedom into the future.

Memorial Day exists not as an abstract concept shaped by large numbers, but as an ever-present reminder of the high cost of freedom. The challenge for those of us left with the memories of our fallen is to never miss an opportunity to make our community and our country better. Let us honor the sacrifices of our fallen by making life count and by making freedom count!

Major Gen. Tom Carden is Georgia’s adjutant general.