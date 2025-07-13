Proposed preserve would spur economic development, lower taxes

The Ocmulgee corridor is among the most culturally and ecologically significant landscapes in the Southeast. These lands, the ancestral homelands of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, have been continuously inhabited for more than 17,000 years. They are also home to one of Georgia's most rich hunting and fishing ecosystems. Designating the area as a National Park and Preserve would protect local sacred traditions of hunting and fishing, boost economic growth and foster meaningful reconciliation with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, who were forcibly displaced from these lands. This is not merely a top-down environmental initiative. It's a locally driven civic effort, shaped and powered by a remarkably broad coalition. Republicans and Democrats, economic developers and environmentalists, conservationists and industry leaders, sportsmen, tribal leaders, chambers of commerce and military stakeholders have all come together in support. Such unity is increasingly rare and reflects the wide-reaching value of this proposal. The benefits are compelling. A recent study projects the park could attract 1.3 million new annual visitors, generating $233 million in private economic activity, $34 million in tax revenue and up to 3,100 new jobs over 15 years. In Macon-Bibb, increased tourism has already contributed to one of the region's largest property tax reductions — further cuts may follow. Defense interests are aligned, too. The Department of Defense, in its sustainability assessment of Robins Air Force Base, recommended this to help prevent encroachment and enhance national security.

Local public and private sectors have already invested tens of millions in support of this effort and stand ready to continue — if Congress acts.

The legislation would also significantly expand public access to hunting and fishing — long-standing Middle Georgia traditions.

As lifelong sportsmen, we want our children to enjoy the same opportunities we had. The preserve model ensures responsible recreation while upholding conservation values. Importantly, the bill protects private property rights, banning eminent domain and encouraging land donations and public-private conservation partnerships.

The bill also deepens the stewardship role of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation. Local support for this partnership is strong, and the tribe’s deep connection to the land makes them indispensable partners in the cultural interpretation and future management of these significant sites.

As county leaders, we understand that compromise is how real progress happens. The initial proposal would have added about 80,000 acres to the federal registry.

After listening and working with stakeholders, that number has dropped to under 10,000 acres — roughly 7,000 of which will be preserve land designated primarily for hunting and fishing.

If legislating means not letting perfect be the enemy of good, this is a very good bill.

Though our counties have long enjoyed friendly competition, we are united in believing that this legislation can lift the entire region. After decades of work, the time has come. We’ve kept our end of the bargain by investing local resources to protect this land.

Now, with a uniquely broad coalition behind us, we respectfully urge Congress to act: Hold hearings, consider this legislation and help us establish Georgia’s first National Park and Preserve.

We are ready to meet this moment. And we invite Congress to join us.

Seth Clark is mayor pro tempore of the Macon-Bibb County Commission. Dan Perdue is chairman of the Houston County Commission.