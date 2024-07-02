That is why we adopted a written Constitution that we still follow to this day (as amended), and that is why we formed a republican form of government that vested its powers first, in “the people” and then in the three coequal branches of government, which are ultimately responsible to the people.

Monday’s 6-3 Supreme Court immunity ruling, granting former President Donald Trump “absolute immunity” for his official acts and leaving the lower court to decide what are “unofficial acts” was a political tsunami. This case will indeed resonate throughout American history, as Justice Neil M. Gorsuch said during the oral arguments in April 2024, “we are writing a rule for the ages.”

In his remarks on Monday night, President Biden said of the landmark decision of the nation’s high court:

“This nation was founded on the principle that there are no kings in America. Each, each of us is equal before the law. No one, no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States.... There are no kings in America. Each, each of us is equal before the law. No one, no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States.”

In Federalist 69, Alexander Hamilton went to great lengths to contrast the powers of the American president with those of the king of England, making it clear that the American executive had checks and balances and restraints upon his powers. Specifically, Hamilton argued that the president’s authority “would be nominally the same with that of the King of Great Britain, but in substance much inferior to it. It would amount to nothing more than the supreme command and direction of the military and naval forces, as first general and admiral of the confederacy.’” He continued “The President of the United States would be liable to be impeached, tried, and upon conviction of treason, bribery, or other high crimes or misdemeanors, removed from office; and would afterwards be liable to prosecution and punishment in the ordinary course of the law.”

As we gather this Fourth of July, more than 245 years later, we must remember from whence we came. We wanted religious liberty — not a national religion with a president who would be head of a national faith, as Trump seemed to indicate this past week. We wanted economic freedom and the chance to create individual wealth. We wanted liberty to move freely about without fear our government might harass or harm us. (Remember that news reports indicated that Trump wanted to have the military shoot protestors in 2020.) We wanted the freedom to think, read, and speak what we wanted, to marry who we wanted, protest when needed and pursue life, liberty and happiness.

In the final analysis, we need to really sit with this radical Supreme Court decision that nullifies why we had an American Revolution in the first place. Our very purpose and mission as a nation is to serve as a beacon of light to those who are oppressed, to those who live under the tyrannical constraints we once did. Our Supreme Court has made clear that we now have an imperial presidency.

So, this Independence Day, my prayer will be, “May god save the people of the United States.” We might soon need saving from our aspiring future King Donald.

Sophia A. Nelson, who is admitted to the bar of the U.S. Supreme Court, is the author of “ePluribus One: Reclaiming Our Founders’ Vision for a United America.”