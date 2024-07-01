What Supreme Court immunity decision means for Fulton Trump case

Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee will need to determine which of the 10 felony counts against Trump can pass muster under the high court’s decision. The question: was Trump’s conduct — such as a January 2021 phone call to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — official or unofficial.

“This does have some very deep implications for what (Fulton County District Attorney) Fani Willis is trying to do here,” Georgia State University law professor Anthony Michael Kreis said on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast.

Among the decisions McAfee will need to make is whether Trump’s interactions with Raffensperger and other state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, the late House Speaker David Ralston and others, fell under his “official” duties as president and thus must be dropped from the indictment or whether they constitute an “unofficial,” or prosecutable, act.

Many of the charges in Fulton County are built upon Trump’s actions as a candidate, which seems to fall under the umbrella of private conduct.

For example, Kreis said that based on the decision, those conversations with state officials would “seemingly fall out of the immunity sphere and therefore would be subject to prosecution.”

Similarly, McAfee will need to determine whether Trump’s attempts to pressure his vice president, Mike Pence, to question the election results from swing states such as Georgia were considered part of his official duties. A significant part of the Fulton case focuses on the effort to appoint a slate of Trump electors in the event that Pence struck down the official Democratic electors.

A spokeswoman for the Fulton DA’s office declined to comment.

It’s possible the ruling could also cause McAfee to take a fresh look at evidence related to Trump’s interactions with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark, a Trump loyalist at the Justice Department whom Trump briefly considered appointing as acting Attorney General.

Meadows was indicted in Georgia on charges of racketeering and solicitation of violation of oath of by a public officer, though the latter was later dismissed. Clark was indicted for racketeering and preparing a document in the weeks after the 2020 election that said the Justice Department had “identified significant concerns” about widespread election fraud in Georgia — even though the department had no such concerns — and urged state officials to consider appointing a GOP slate of presidential electors.

The court ruled that Trump couldn’t be “prosecuted for conduct within his exclusive constitutional authority,” including interacting with members of his executive branch.

“Trump is absolutely immune from prosecution for the alleged conduct involving his discussions with Justice Department officials,” the majority stated in its opinion.

Kreis said Fulton prosecutors may ultimately be restricted from using conversations Trump had with Meadows or Clark as evidence against the former president at a trial, but that information could be used separately against Meadows or Clark.

“You may not be able to have Jeff Clark, Mark Meadows and Donald Trump sitting the defendants’ table together at any point because there might be evidence that you can bring against Clark or Meadows that can’t be introduced against Donald Trump,” Kreis said. “So there may be some very complicated issues now that arise in Fulton County.”

The ruling is not expected to impact the prosecution of Trump’s 14 remaining co-defendants.

This is a breaking news story. Please return to ajc.com for updates.