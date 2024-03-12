Opinion: Senator ambushes parents with puberty blocker ban, then silences them

Credit: Courtesy Credit: Courtesy

The bill denies minors puberty blockers and hormone replacement therapy, regardless of whether they’re already on the medications. This “committee substitute” of HB 1170 wasn’t available on the Georgia General Assembly website for anyone to review.

SB 519 itself never had a hearing during the first half of this session, so members of the public and medical community were never given a public opportunity to weigh in on it. On Monday, citizens were again denied that chance because of the cloak and dagger tactics of Watson, which prevented the public from even knowing it was on the agenda because it wasn’t.

This maneuver by Watson would seem purposeful, given the tidal wave of opposition to a similar bill last session, Senate Bill 140.

While the public was denied an opportunity to comment on this sneaky substitute bill, the lawmakers welcomed “expert” witnesses from last session including a physician and past president of an organization considered an anti-LGBTQ+ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, a lobbyist for the Georgia Baptist Mission Board and a speaker from Frontline Policy, a Christian conservative group that says it’s “guided by biblical teaching.”

Another speaker on the slate was California-based Chloe Cole, a woman who detransitioned. She is affiliated with the Do No Harm campaign and frequently flies state to state to testify in favor of banning gender affirming care.

By throwing his support behind the HB 1170 substitute, Watson – a doctor himself – threw his fellow clinicians under the bus. This is puzzling because what doctor would ever agree to move, let alone author, a bill that lets unqualified legislators tell qualified physicians how to practice (or not practice) medicine?

Watson may be a doctor, but he’s primarily a politician, one likely concerned about his reelection prospects now that he is facing a primary challenge from a far right candidate.

Following the hearing, Frontline Policy Action issued a triumphant email, saying “PRAISE GOD! With this victory, we are immensely grateful to Chairman Watson for dialoguing with us throughout the year, working with us on the language and showing the leadership necessary to add this language to HB 1170.”

The praise didn’t stop with Watson, “We would like to thank Lt. Governor Burt Jones and Senate leadership for their support, advocacy, and their efforts in helping this bill pass committee today.”

We call on Jones and the Senate leadership to explain why they sided with a religious lobby rather than the Georgians to whom they are accountable. We call on everyone who cares about democracy in Georgia to register a complaint about this sham of a process with your legislators and call for them to halt HB 1170.

Further, it is incumbent on every one of us to demand attention to the erosion of democratic principles within Georgia’s legislative processes and to consider how the rules of these institutions could be altered to ensure that the process guarantees adequate transparency and robust opportunity for public participation.

The discrepancy between the oath of office and the actual conduct of some lawmakers, particularly when their party holds a monopoly of power, underscores the need for bipartisan efforts focused on the genuine interests and prosperity of all citizens.

It’s time to restore accountability and transparency, ensuring that every voice is heard and respected in the halls of our state government.

Deirdre Downey Fruh lives in with Atlanta with her husband and children; she holds a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University, and formerly worked for U.S. Sen. Robert P. Casey, Jr. as his health policy and women’s and family issues advisor. Elizabeth C. Wagner lives in Duluth with her husband, children and a menagerie of pets. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia.