Georgia senator seeks to add puberty blockers to banned trans treatments

“If you allow puberty to progress, 50% of the time (minors) decide not to pursue sex-change surgery,” he said.

If the law takes effect, only minors who are receiving puberty blockers as of July 1 would be allowed to continue the treatment.

Watson tacked his puberty blocker measure onto House Bill 1170, which would make medications that reverse opioid overdoses more publicly available.

Only people who supported the measure testified on the amendment, including a doctor and past president of an organization that has been deemed an anti-LGBTQ+ hate group by the liberal Southern Poverty Law Center and a California woman who travels the country talking about how she regretted transitioning as a young person.

“Puberty is the only process through which a child can grow into an adult,” said Chloe Cole, the California woman. “No adult has any right to decide whether a child should have their hormones drained from their body when they should be developing. This practice is abusive.”

Democrats on the panel said they found it unfair to pass the amendment without giving opponents a chance to speak.

“Last year, the word that kept being used was ‘pause,’ like ‘Let’s take a pause,’ ” said state Sen. Kim Jackson, the Senate’s only openly LGBTQ member. “If we were to remove the ability to take puberty blockers, what happened to the pause?”

Sen. David Lucas, a Macon Democrat, said he didn’t understand why Watson wanted to get in between children making decisions with their families.

“I’m not saying I’m an advocate,” he said. “If the parents are with them every day and dealing with them and seeing what’s going on, shouldn’t they make that decision? Rather than us make the decision for them as to what they can do?”

Watson, who has been in the Senate since 2015, is facing far right-wing Savannah activist Beth “Big Fire” Majeroni in a primary.

Watson amended the legislation on the same day the Rev. Andi Woodworth, a transgender pastor, delivered the morning devotional prayer to members of the House, which is believed to be a first in chamber history.

To become law, the bill would have to be approved by the Senate and agreed to by the House before it could take effect.