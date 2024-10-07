When I decided to run for the Georgia state Senate in District 48, I prepared myself for the challenge of going head-to-head with an incumbent state senator on ideas and policies. I believe that our democracy thrives on the strength of healthy debate. That’s why I’m disappointed that my opponent, state Sen. Shawn Still, has refused to debate me.

In August, Still and I were invited to participate in our first debate, scheduled for Oct. 9. This debate wasn’t just any event; it was part of a tradition upheld by Student Leadership Johns Creek, moderated and run by local high school students. Unfortunately, our debate was canceled because Still chose not to participate. This outcome is particularly disappointing considering that Still participated in 2022 but now, as an incumbent, no longer finds it a priority.