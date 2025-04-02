Opinion
Opinion

04/03 Mike Luckovich: Sleazehead

By
15 minutes ago
luckovich

Credit: Mike Luckovich

icon to expand image

Credit: Mike Luckovich

About the Author

Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.

Follow Mike Luckovich on facebookFollow Mike Luckovich on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Bridgenext, previously known as Emtec, has rebranded itself and combined three other commonly-owned firms in Atlanta under the new name. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Credit: TNS

OPINION

The online politics of 2025: Understanding the algorithm

Media literacy is essential for a healthy democracy

Readers write

OPINION

There’s got to be a better way to do this

Throwing spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks is a bad way to make important decisions

The Latest

FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. PHIL SKINNER / PSKINNER@AJC.COM editor's note: CQ.

Credit: pskinner@ajc.com

Readers write

OPINION

The online politics of 2025: Understanding the algorithm

OPINION

04/02 Mike Luckovich: Painful swing

Featured

The last Michelin Guide Awards ceremony took place at the Georgia World Congress Center on Monday, Oct 28, 2024.

Credit: Jenni Girtman

With new American South guide, Michelin highlights Atlanta – but not Georgia

The 2025 Michelin Guide featuring metro Atlanta will expand to include six southern states: Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Atlanta police say woman made fake 911 call prior to Young Scooter’s death

The bizarre string of events that led to the Atlanta rapper’s death began when Demetria Spence made a fake call to 911, according to police.

Democrats protest GOP agenda as Georgia lawmakers plow through legislation

Wednesday is the penultimate day of the 2025 Georgia legislative session. It’s expected to be busy as lawmakers rush to get their bills assigned to the House and Senate floor.

1h ago