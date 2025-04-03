Nearly 10,000 municipal employees will be eligible for retirement by 2029, making retention in key roles, particularly public safety and city leadership, more difficult. Since 2020, 41% of Georgia cities have experienced turnover in the city clerk position, 54% in city managers and 42% in finance officers.

These numbers aren’t just statistics — they highlight the loss of institutional knowledge and underscore the urgent need to develop the next generation of public servants.

Recognizing these challenges, the Georgia Municipal Association has prioritized workforce development through initiatives designed to attract, retain and prepare the next generation of public servants. Through the association’s Jobs with Purpose initiative, we’ve helped cities assess, document and identify action steps to address their workforce challenges.

The recruitment tool Our Starts With Me! help cities showcase why public service careers matter, while the Local Government Practicum connects university students with hands-on city government experience. To ensure cities plan for the future, the Georgia Municipal Association has introduced workforce development and succession planning courses to help elected officials build strong talent pipelines.

Why do people choose a career in local government? Our survey of newly hired city employees makes it clear:

77% said they took the job because they wanted to make a difference.

73% cited a sense of common purpose.

These numbers confirm what city leaders already know: People enter public service because they want to make a difference. Cities are strengthening that commitment through mentorship programs, leadership development initiatives and partnerships with technical colleges and high schools that create clear pathways into public service.

At the same time, we must continue attracting new talent. That’s where the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation comes in.

Through paid, project-based experiences, the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation exposes emerging professionals to public innovation, civic technology and tech-driven economic development at the local level. From downtown revitalization to AI manufacturing, the partnership’s annual fellows and summer interns are working on real projects with real impact. This summer, over 100 interns from 25-plus colleges and universities will be deployed at 46 sites across 22 Georgia cities.

Together, the interns will devote almost 50,000 hours with their communities. Many of these interns would not have considered such career paths without a paid, innovative opportunity. The partnership creates win-win solutions — cultivating talent while equipping communities with the capacity needed for economic development.

There’s also a timely opportunity to transition experienced professionals from federal to local service.

Inspired by current national and state initiatives, the Partnership for Inclusive Innovation’s new Build Your Own Fellowship program helps skilled professionals apply their expertise in local communities through project-based grants. To support quick transitions, the program offers an expedited grant process, allowing fellows to efficiently bring their expertise to the local level and forge public-private partnerships that drive both personal and community growth.

Imagine the impact:

A National Park Service employee working with a city’s planning or parks and recreation department to improve public green spaces and drive tourism.

An information technology analyst fortifying the city’s cybersecurity, defending against digital threats.

A health policy expert bringing solutions to a rural town struggling with access to health care.

A military logistics specialist strengthening city emergency response planning.

People choose careers in federal and local government for the same reason — to make a difference. The partnership’s fellowships bridge this transition with that sense of common purpose. The Georgia Municipal Association’s programs aim to attract top talent to Georgia’s communities, bringing fresh ideas and national expertise to drive shared growth and innovation.

Georgia’s cities are committed to building a workforce that reflects their communities, offering meaningful careers for people of all skill levels — from GED holders to PhDs.

But they can’t do it alone. We need city leaders, state policymakers and educational institutions to continue investing in workforce solutions that will keep Georgia’s communities strong. Our state’s future prosperity is contingent upon a dedicated, well-trained and prepared workforce, including those in local government.

By working together, we can nurture emerging innovators, attract top talent, retain institutional knowledge and ensure our communities remain places where people want to live, work, play and, just as importantly, serve.