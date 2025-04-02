Democrats leave Georgia House chamber mid-debate of bill regulating transgender people

Republicans, and a handful of Democrats, stayed in the chamber and voted 100-2 to approve Senate Bill 185. Three Democrats joined Republicans to support the bill and two Democrats opposed it.

Back in the chamber, House Majority Leader Chuck Efstration, R-Mulberry, chided his Democratic colleagues who left the room, calling out House Democratic Chairwoman Tanya Miller of Atlanta specifically.

“(Miller) is taking a position of support for taxpayer-funded sex changes of state prisoners,” Efstration said. “The fact that those members fled the chamber to avoid putting their vote up on the board should be considered appropriately.”

Diverging approaches

Miller urged Republicans to “let transgender people live.”

“I would ask you this, as we barrel towards the last day of our precious time here in this esteemed body, please stop wasting my time on behalf of the 60,000 strong I represent,” Miller said. “Please stop wasting their time. Stop playing in their faces. Stop manufacturing crisis. Stop making up stuff that nobody asked you for. Stop planting seeds of division in our communities.”

Miller’s Senate counterpart took a different approach to SB 185. Senate Democratic Caucus Chairwoman Elena Parent of Atlanta and three other Democrats joined Republicans to pass the bill 37-15.

In the days after the November election, Monday-morning quarterbacks pointed to Democrats’ embrace of transgender rights — amplified by a barrage of Donald Trump’s campaign ads saying “Kamala (Harris) supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners” — as a key reason for her loss.

Parent appeared to take a similar stance.

In a video call with the parent of a transgender child, Parent explained her position as not allowing Republicans to “weaponize” the party’s historic support of transgender people. Polling shows little support for transgender rights and even less support for spending public money on gender-affirming surgeries for transgender inmates.

“If your party can get no public support it will always lose, and I would like to see Democrats win so that we can stop all these bills that bully transgender people,” Parent said in the video.

HB 185 now goes to Kemp for his signature.