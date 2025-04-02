GVRA’s requirement is a patent violation of the Social Security Handbook 2130B: “… any social service, related cash or in-kind item from a government social service program … is NOT income.”

Additionally, GVRA operates without oversight because its watchdog agencies mandated to serve its clients, the Client Assistance Program and Georgia Advocacy Office, are ineffective since the former employs no attorneys and the latter’s attorneys’ responsibilities, by policy, exclude Administrative Law Judge hearings, GVRA’s final step in dispute resolution.

On Sept. 12, after contacting state Sen. Sally Harrell for GVRA assistance since her 2023 platform included advocating for disabled Georgians, she emailed, “I have been looking into the reimbursement/vendor issue and have found it to be used regularly in state government including all of the Dept. of Human Services, not just GVRA.” Her response is alarming, ignorant, and dismissive of the fact that GVRA’s “vendor” policy, violates federal laws and regulations, causing disabled Georgians like me to lose federal SSI and1619(b) Medicaid since both are inextricably linked. I fear GVRA will remain unchecked, forcing disabled Georgians like me to continue to toil for nothing.

KELLEY A PASMANICK, ATLANTA

Dems continue with same losing game plan

The Democratic Party has a historically low approval rating, yet they continue to use the same playbook that got President Trump a second term.

At the moment, Dems are feigning concern for national security after a reporter was accidentally included in a chain of text messages concerning the planning of an upcoming military attack — an attack that occurred with great success, no harm done.

It boggles the mind why the Dems continue with the same losing game plan. It seems they are doubling down on their failed attacks on President Trump, adding vulgar rantings as if that will make them look strong. They now continue to promote their left-wing agenda, with socialist Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez being the “new” faces of the Democratic Party.

In my opinion, if the Dems do not get in tune with an electorate that has become more conservative, stop the gotcha politics and clean up their potty mouths, they will continue to lose elections.

BECKY SMITH, ROSWELL