As I walked out of the nursing home, I walked past successful businessmen, journalists, teachers, homemakers. All these people were accomplished and smart. They lived good lives, but it did not predict their future — the future we all face of inevitable decline. And it is disingenuous for Democrats to insist that three and half years of past success will predict another four given Biden’s likely increasing age-related limitations.

I’m not saying that Biden is as far gone as these people, at all — but so many of us recognize the moment when the family starts to gather nervously and consider how much more time they have. That was what we saw at the debate on last month. I have hard time thinking of something — anything — that would reassure voters that Biden is somehow capable of serving four more years in one of the most demanding jobs in the world. It certainly was not a 22-minute interview more than a week after the debate. Most candidates would have spent that week appearing on news programs and taking tough questions to reassure their supporters that the debate was just a one-off occurrence.

Biden is at a 36% approval rating; he is underperforming Democratic Senate candidates in swing states — in some places significantly. This suggests the problem is not Democrats in general; it is Biden.

Yes, former President Donald Trump should also step aside, and if there were any lever on this Earth that I could pull to help my Republican friends remove him at the convention, I would pull it. But Trump is leading in the polls. The Republicans had an expansive primary, and Trump won handily.

The only lever left to us to defeat Trump now is to find someone else to run against him, and it is irresponsible of the Democratic Party to ask voters to support a candidate who might not be able to govern even if he were to win.

I see Democratic Party leaders dithering, wondering if “it is really their place to say anything,” wondering if they really have agency to make a change, or if it looks disloyal to Biden to say something. After the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Democrats were quick to remind Republicans that their primary loyalty is to the country, not to a political party or to one person. And they were right. Now, for different reasons, but to the same end, it’s time for Democrats to look in the mirror and say the same thing to themselves.

I have confidence that Biden is a patriot who will not wait for the Almighty but will pass the torch to a new generation. But he has to hear from people that he needs to stand down, that there is a hopeful path forward and that he can help lead it. Already, party leaders have laid out the path to a brokered convention. Biden himself can help guide the process to help select a leader for a new generation. Republicans are stuck in the past. As Democrats, let’s have the courage to step into the future.