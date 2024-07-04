Opinion: Two rulings, two very different times

While the current Supreme Court took more than two months to hear arguments and write a divided opinion on former President Donald Trump’s immunity case, the justices back in 1974 delivered their 8-0 decision against Nixon in just 16 days.

When the verdict was announced on July 24, 1974, Watergate prosecutor Leon Jaworski came down the court’s steps to cheers from hundreds of people gathered outside.

The American people instinctively knew that no president is above the law, and the Supreme Court decision against Nixon reaffirmed that.

“Neither the doctrine of separation of powers nor the generalized need for confidentiality of high-level communications … can sustain an absolute, unqualified Presidential privilege of immunity from judicial process under all circumstances,” Chief Justice Warren Burger wrote.

But the message was somewhat different in the Trump case. The conservative majority, led by Chief Justice John Roberts, specifically said no evidence from inside the White House can be used to prosecute Trump in the Jan. 6 investigation.

“Testimony or private records of the President or his advisers probing such conduct may not be admitted as evidence at trial,” Roberts wrote.

If you applied this week’s decision to 1974, it could have allowed Nixon to hold onto the Watergate tapes. The ‘Smoking Gun’ tape would never have become public, and Nixon might have stayed in office.

In 1974, the justices stood tall against Nixon — sending a message with a unanimous voice that no president is above the law.

Fifty years later, the court’s message was no president is above the law, with a huge exception: A president can conceivably do illegal things — with no consequences — as long as they’re considered “official” acts.

You could almost take the court’s ruling and view it as a road map for how a president could commit wrongdoing in office but be shielded from any investigation or prosecution.

Somewhere, Richard Nixon must be thinking that he was born 50 years too early.

Jamie Dupree has covered national politics and Congress from Washington since the Reagan administration. His column appears weekly in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. For more, check out his Capitol Hill newsletter at http://jamiedupree.substack.com.