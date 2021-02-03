Westside’s affordable housing gets a financing boost

Metro Atlanta has a shortage of affordable housing, as the region has grown but the supply of homes has lagged for families whose income falls below poverty levels. The city last month approved borrowing up to $100 million in bonds to invest in affordable housing and several groups are trying to accelerate the supply.

While $2 million is not a huge amount of money, it’s nearly impossible to obtain a loan at 3% to 5% in today’s market, said Debra Edelson, executive director of the Grove Park Foundation, a nonprofit group that partners with schools and community organizations on education, health and arts projects.

“The fund is stepping in where there is so much demand and so little supply,” she said.

The Atlanta Affordable Housing Fund has raised a total of $10.6 million for efforts like this one from Truist, the Arthur M. Blank Foundation and other local individuals and companies. The fund declined to provide a full list of its backers, who will receive a small return on their investments.

Affordable housing developers have been competing with private investors who quickly snap up vacant lots and abandoned houses, build new homes targeted at middle and upper-income buyers, then sell them for a profit.

The Grove Park Foundation will combine its own money with the fund’s low-interest loan, Edelson said. By combining those two sources of money, the foundation will be able to better compete with speculators.

Investors in the Atlanta Affordable Housing Fund are willing to accept a lower return to help stimulate affordable housing, said Althea Broughton, an attorney at Arnall Golden Gregory who is counsel to the fund.

Edelson declined to name the streets where the fund is buying property, but said it’s a particularly blighted section of Grove Park. She also declined to provide a timeline for purchases and the start of construction.

Most structures targeted for purchase are vacant, she said, adding that the foundation will find new homes for people who occupy the houses it buys.