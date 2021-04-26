WATCH: Atlanta police rescue man having seizure from burning car

As a backup officer arrives, the video shows her jumping out of her patrol car and running toward the smoking two-door muscle car, where several other officers were already working to put out the flames with a handheld fire extinguisher.

They each grabbed a baton and began beating on the front passenger window to get to the man inside. Once the glass was cleared, they realized they could not get the driver’s-side door open. The video shows one officer jump into the smoking car to heave the driver out from the other side.

“Pull him out! Get him out, Sarge!” an officer can be heard yelling on the video.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital along with several of the officers who worked on the man. All had minor injuries, according to police.