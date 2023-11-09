Voters in Sugar Hill approve three homestead exemptions

The general exemption for homeowners increased from $2,000 to $10,000, the exemption for senior homeowners increased from $4,000 to $20,000 and the exemption for low-income disabled senior homeowners increased from $6,000 to $30,000, according to the city.

This is the first homestead exemption increase in Sugar Hill in 30 years, Mayor Brandon Hembree said in a July open letter.

State Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, sponsored the ballot measures through local legislation at the city council’s request.

“Sugar Hill voters sent a clear message that they strongly support the American dream of home ownership in the midst of a housing crisis,” Reeves said in a Wednesday news release. “I applaud the citizens of Sugar Hill and Gwinnett County for their diligent efforts at the polls. I am proud to see the Georgia General Assembly’s efforts to reduce homeowners’ property taxes in Sugar Hill has proven to be a success, providing much-needed relief to local residents.”

The senior homestead exemption question passed 1,220-191, according to unofficial results, while the general homestead exemption passed 1,125-266 and the low-income disabled senior exemption passed 1,220-186.

About 25,000 people live in Sugar Hill, according to 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.