Voters in Sugar Hill approve three homestead exemptions

Voters in the northern Gwinnett city of Sugar Hill on Tuesday approved three referendum questions that increased homestead exemptions.
The general exemption for homeowners increased from $2,000 to $10,000, the exemption for senior homeowners increased from $4,000 to $20,000 and the exemption for low-income disabled senior homeowners increased from $6,000 to $30,000, according to the city.
This is the first homestead exemption increase in Sugar Hill in 30 years, Mayor Brandon Hembree said in a July open letter.
State Rep. Matt Reeves, R-Duluth, sponsored the ballot measures through local legislation at the city council’s request.
“Sugar Hill voters sent a clear message that they strongly support the American dream of home ownership in the midst of a housing crisis,” Reeves said in a Wednesday news release. “I applaud the citizens of Sugar Hill and Gwinnett County for their diligent efforts at the polls. I am proud to see the Georgia General Assembly’s efforts to reduce homeowners’ property taxes in Sugar Hill has proven to be a success, providing much-needed relief to local residents.”
The senior homestead exemption question passed 1,220-191, according to unofficial results, while the general homestead exemption passed 1,125-266 and the low-income disabled senior exemption passed 1,220-186.
About 25,000 people live in Sugar Hill, according to 2021 data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
