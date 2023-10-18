Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society dives into mysteries of Lake Lanier

BreakingNews
Credit: City of Sugar Hill

Credit: City of Sugar Hill

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Sugar Hill Historic Preservation Society is home to a great deal of historical information exploring the planning, construction, impact and myths surrounding Buford Dam and Lake Lanier. As part of the 2023 speaker series, the society will host a free discussion into the Mysteries of Lake Lanier at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 39th Street Station.

The event will explore the real-life tragedy and perhaps ghost story of the Lady of the Lake. According to historical documents, in 1958, Delia Mae Parker and Susie Roberts were crossing the Lanier Bridge when Roberts lost control of her car, crashing into the lake. A year later, a fisherman discovered one body missing both hands and several toes.

Thirty-one years later, Robert’s 1954 Ford was found with her remains inside. Parker is assumed to be the body found by the fisherman those many years earlier. Since the crash, there have been numerous reported sightings of a lost woman in a blue dress missing her hands.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
