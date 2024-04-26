News

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins injects Falcons humor into protest conversation

By
16 minutes ago

Leave it to Georgia’s “meming” congressman, Mike Collins, to bring humor to the table as tensions run high following the arrest of nearly two dozen people amid a protest on Emory’s campus over the Israel-Hamas war.

“Another missed Falcons draft opportunity,” the representative wrote on X.

Collins gained the “Memer” of Congress moniker last year when he posted memes as U.S. House Republicans were unable to find a candidate for speaker after Kevin McCarthy’s ouster Oct. 3.

READ MORE: The double life of Georgia’s ‘meming’ Congressman

In response to one of the said memes, a man who identifies himself as a Joe Biden-supporting former delegate to the Democratic National Convention replied, “Can you run for Meme-r of the House? I can work my tail off to get you at least 100+ Democrat votes.”

About the Author

Follow Rosana Hughes on twitter

Rosana Hughes is a reporter on the breaking news team.

