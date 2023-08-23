Exclusive
Study finds HIV stigma persists across U.S., South

Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro surrenders to Fulton jail

Trump campaign attorney Kenneth Chesebro was booked into the Fulton County Jail on Wednesday morning.

Chesebro was granted a $100,000 bond on charges of violating of the State’s RICO Act, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit filing false document and two counts each of conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree and conspiracy to commit false statements and writings.

He worked with leadership of the Georgia GOP to coordinate a slate of “alternate” Republican electors. Chesebro was the sixth defendant indicted to surrender to the Fulton County Jail.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis gave defendants until Friday at noon to surrender. Thirteen other co-defendants, including former President Donald Trump, have yet to turn themselves in.

Jozsef Papp is a crime and public safety reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

