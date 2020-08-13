Tennessee man charged after string of church thefts in Georgia, Ohio

Ashanti Law, 41, of Nashville, was caught by a security guard at a church in Gahanna, Ohio, on July 3 when the guard heard glass breaking and called police, Investigator Cory Mauldin of the Coweta sheriff’s office said. Law fled in a black GMC Yukon XL filled with stolen music equipment but was arrested and charged with burglary, Mauldin said.

He was released from jail in Ohio on bond before Coweta deputies were able to add their own charges.