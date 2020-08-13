Tennessee man charged after string of church thefts in Georgia, Ohio

A Tennessee man was arrested in Coweta County and charged with robbing two local churches after he was booked on similar charges in Ohio last month.
Ashanti Law, 41, of Nashville, was caught by a security guard at a church in Gahanna, Ohio, on July 3 when the guard heard glass breaking and called police, Investigator Cory Mauldin of the Coweta sheriff’s office said. Law fled in a black GMC Yukon XL filled with stolen music equipment but was arrested and charged with burglary, Mauldin said.
He was released from jail in Ohio on bond before Coweta deputies were able to add their own charges.
Law was then arrested in Coweta on July 28 and faces charges related to burglaries at Go Church and Southside Church on June 23. Mauldin said Law used the same rented SUV in the Ohio burglary that was seen at the burglarized Georgia churches. He was released from the Coweta County Jail on $8,000 bond.
Law was convicted of similar crimes in 2016 in his hometown of Nashville. He pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary after stealing more than $10,000 worth of music equipment from the same church in two separate instances, court records show.
Several crimes have been committed at Coweta churches in recent months. At least four have had money or equipment stolen since May.
In other news: