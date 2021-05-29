UPDATE: Teen shot to death in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood

The 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound just before 2 p.m. after officers were called to an apartment building in the 300 block of Parkway Drive, Atlanta police spokesman Steve Avery told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Police said the teen was unconscious but still breathing when they arrived. He later died of his injuries. Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.