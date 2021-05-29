ajc logo
X

UPDATE: Teen shot to death in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood

The teen was shot shortly before 2 p.m. in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.
The teen was shot shortly before 2 p.m. in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward neighborhood.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

News | Updated 17 minutes ago
By Shaddi Abusaid, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A teenage boy was shot to death Saturday afternoon in Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood, authorities said.

The 17-year-old was rushed to the hospital with a gunshot wound just before 2 p.m. after officers were called to an apartment building in the 300 block of Parkway Drive, Atlanta police spokesman Steve Avery told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Police said the teen was unconscious but still breathing when they arrived. He later died of his injuries. Authorities have not said what led to the shooting or if any suspects are in custody.

The deadly shooting remains under investigation.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top