Suspects sought in NW Atlanta shooting that injured 1 adult, 2 children

Todd could not identify the car, but a witness later told police that it was a black Jeep Cherokee SUV with a temporary tag, the report said. Todd told police that she did not get a good look at the car while she tried to cover her son from the gunfire.

During the shooting, Todd was hit in the backside and injured, according to the police report. Her younger son was hit in the stomach, but the extent of his injury is not clear and police did not provide an update on his condition. A second 15-year-old child was injured when a bullet grazed his ear and was taken to the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Scottish Rite hospital, the report said.

Investigators believe the shooting targeted Todd in retaliation for a separate shooting in a nearby neighborhood, according to the police report.

Atlanta police are asking anyone who knows the men in the photos or has any additional information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta. Tips can be made anonymously by calling 404-577-8477 or online at www.stopcrimeatl.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

