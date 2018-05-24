X

Ga. representative known for ‘no’ votes survives Republican opposition

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
May 23, 2018

A north Georgia Republican who votes “no” more than any other state legislator held on to his House seat Tuesday despite opposition from powerful members of his own party.

State Rep. Matt Gurtler, a 29-year-old general contractor from Tiger, defeated Mickey Cummings, a farmers market manager, in Tuesday's Republican Party primary election for House District 8, according to unofficial results.

FOLLOW LIVE: Primary election results

Gurtler was opposed by Gov. Nathan Deal, House Speaker David Ralston and other prominent Republican legislators. Gurtler, an anti-government conservative, frequently voted against Republican priorities like state budgets and education funding.

Gurtler said his votes reflected his belief in small government.

He voted against bills on the House floor 40 percent of the time, a higher rate than any other Republican or Democrat in the Georgia General Assembly over the last two years.

There’s no Democratic Party in the race, meaning Gutler doesn’t face any opponent in the Nov. 6 general election. He was first elected in 2016.

About the Author

Follow Mark Niesse on twitter

Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP photo/Charles Krupa

Trae Day goes viral: Far-reaching impact of ‘one shot’ from Hawks star3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

As Marcell Ozuna tries to find his old self, the Braves are sticking with him
2h ago

Credit: AP photo/Charles Krupa

Bradley’s Buzz: The series was over. Trae Young said, ‘Think again’
3h ago

Credit: TNS

CDC ‘detectives’ study HIV clusters among Hispanics in metro Atlanta
7h ago

Credit: TNS

CDC ‘detectives’ study HIV clusters among Hispanics in metro Atlanta
7h ago

Credit: File photo

The Jolt: Top Trump lawyer never saw proof of Dominion fraud claims
7h ago
The Latest

‘Promised Land’ community asks for decision against eminent domain
1h ago
Rivian hit with lawsuit over Georgia plant, this time in federal court
3h ago
More coverage of Georgia’s troubled prison system
7h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top