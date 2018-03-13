Politically Georgia podcast: Everything you need to know about Qualifying Week, 2018 races

Kick off the 2018 campaign season with the Politically Georgia podcast as Greg Bluestein and Jim Galloway take you inside of the Capitol during Qualifying Week, the period when candidates sign up to run for office.
Greg and Jim discuss the most interesting races, including contests for governor, Congress and Georgia General Assembly, and news from the 2018 legislative session. Also in this episode, James Salzer takes you inside of his legislative glossary with his Phrase of the Week.
This podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Google Play, or you can stream it now:
