Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Politically Georgia podcast: Everything you need to know about Qualifying Week, 2018 races

3/5/18 - Atlanta - Democrats line up for qualifying this morning. Qualifying for Georgia's 2018 elections began Monday and runs through Friday. Georgia has races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor and other statewide posts, and every congressional seat nationwide is up for a vote in November. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Bob Andres

caption arrowCaption
3/5/18 - Atlanta - Democrats line up for qualifying this morning. Qualifying for Georgia's 2018 elections began Monday and runs through Friday. Georgia has races for Governor, Lieutenant Governor and other statewide posts, and every congressional seat nationwide is up for a vote in November. BOB ANDRES /BANDRES@AJC.COM

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Politics
March 12, 2018

Kick off the 2018 campaign season with the Politically Georgia podcast as Greg Bluestein and Jim Galloway take you inside of the Capitol during Qualifying Week, the period when candidates sign up to run for office.

Greg and Jim discuss the most interesting races, including contests for governor, Congress and Georgia General Assembly, and news from the 2018 legislative session. Also in this episode, James Salzer takes you inside of his legislative glossary with his Phrase of the Week.

This podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Google Play, or you can stream it now:

More‘If not this year, when?’ A surge of candidates seek office in Georgia

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia GOP chairman speaks to Jan. 6 investigators in Congress
32m ago
Georgia U.S. Sens. Ossoff, Warnock react to Biden pick for Supreme Court
3h ago
Ex-Georgia Insurance Commissioner Oxendine seeks court dismissal of ethics case
5h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top