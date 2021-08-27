Shawn Mullins to play free concert during Decatur music festival

Another metro Atlanta-based musician has signed up to perform at an upcoming music festival in Decatur.
Shawn Mullins, known for his hit “Lullaby,” will play a free concert Oct. 1 as part of the Amplify Decatur Music Festival. The Indigo Girls will headline the next day’s lineup of music acts, which requires paid admission.
The music festival will be one of four large events to take place in the city in early October, which continues a return of festivals and gatherings at this stage in the pandemic — despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
The music festival is hosted by Amplify My Community, and all of the event proceeds will go to Decatur Cooperative Ministry, a nonprofit that works to prevent and alleviate homelessness throughout the city and DeKalb County. It’s also a partnership with Eddie’s Attic, Lenz, Inc. and several local sponsors and vendors.
“Amplify is working with the City of Decatur to develop a plan that will ensure public safety and a healthy environment,” a Thursday news release said.
The two-day music festival will be located in Decatur Square at the corner of Church Street and East Ponce De Leon Avenue. Mullins, an Atlanta native, will kick off the weekend with a free show that’ll also feature performances from GhostStories and Desmond Champion. The music will take place from 7 to 11 p.m.
The Indigo Girls, a folk rock duo from Decatur, will headline a ticketed event Oct. 2 at the same location. The lineup includes Old 97′s, Blind Boys of Alabama, The Cactus Blossoms and Michelle Malone. It will take place from 4 to 11 p.m.
Tickets for the second day of music costs $60 for general admission, $150 for VIP access and $250 for premium VIP access. Tickets are on sale at amplifydecatur.org.
During the same weekend, three other festivals will be hosted in Decatur. The Decatur Craft Beer Festival, Decatur Arts Festival and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution Decatur Book Festival will all take place between Oct. 1 and 3.