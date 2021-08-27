Shawn Mullins to play free concert during Decatur music festival

Shawn Mullins, known for his hit “Lullaby,” will play a free concert Oct. 1 as part of the Amplify Decatur Music Festival. The Indigo Girls will headline the next day’s lineup of music acts, which requires paid admission.

The music festival will be one of four large events to take place in the city in early October, which continues a return of festivals and gatherings at this stage in the pandemic — despite the rising number of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations.