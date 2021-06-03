AJC Decatur Book Festival headlines big fest weekend in October

Labor Day weekend has been the home of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Decatur Book Festival for 15 years, but that changes this fall.
The organizers have announced via newsletter sent to the organization’s subscribers that the AJC Decatur Book Festival presented by Emory University will make the move to early October, a change that will become permanent. And, for this year at least, there will not be the usual street fair. Instead, Decatur will host three other events during the weekend of Oct. 1-3, according to the festival’s website.
The Decatur Arts Festival, long a staple of the Memorial Day weekend, will join the book festival in downtown Decatur, with more than 100 new and returning artists showing their work.
The Amplify Decatur Music Festival will move from its usual April home and take place Oct. 1 and 2. From 2016 until 2019, the festival brought acts such as Lucinda Williams, the Lone Bellow, the Jayhawks and Amanda Shires to the Decatur Square.
And to add to the festive atmosphere, The Decatur Craft Beer Festival will keep the brews flowing and plans to host live music in the Brick Store Pub beer garden on Oct. 2.
Lineups for all of the events are expected to be announced later this summer, with the book festival’s literary talent expected to be revealed in early July.