AJC Decatur Book Festival headlines big fest weekend in October

The organizers have announced via newsletter sent to the organization’s subscribers that the AJC Decatur Book Festival presented by Emory University will make the move to early October, a change that will become permanent. And, for this year at least, there will not be the usual street fair. Instead, Decatur will host three other events during the weekend of Oct. 1-3, according to the festival’s website.

The Decatur Arts Festival, long a staple of the Memorial Day weekend, will join the book festival in downtown Decatur, with more than 100 new and returning artists showing their work.