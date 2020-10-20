Decatur-based nonprofit raises, donates $36.5K to fight homelessness, poverty

Amplify My Community had to cancel several events this year, but the organization managed to donate to three charities, according to a news release. The Decatur Cooperative Ministry received $30,000, Family Connections-Community in Schools of Athens received $5,000 and the Decatur-area Emergency Assistance Ministry was gifted $1,500.

The release said the donations were made possible by Amplify’s sponsors and supporters, who helped raise funds despite event cancelations due to the coronavirus pandemic.