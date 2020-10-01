AJC logo
    • AJC Decatur Book Festival presented by Emory University 2020

    The AJC Decatur Book Festival presented by Emory University is moving to online programming for 2020.


    This year festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary by featuring a core lineup of 14 of its most popular authors from the past and one - Dr. David Satcher - to represent the festival's 15th year. Each of these authors was given the freedom to curate their event however they wanted. They could present new work, invite someone to join them in conversation about a particular topic, or champion other authors by creating a panel. The result is an organic and interesting mix of 40+ authors whose works span genres and topics and reflect the interests of our local community of enthusiastic AJC DBF attendees.


    Please click here to view the schedule of virtual events for the 2020 AJC Decatur Book Festival presented by Emory University.


    2020 festival program

    “In the interest of public health, we have determined that holding a large-scale physical festival this Labor Day weekend is not feasible,” said Joy Pope, the festival’s interim executive director. “Instead, we are planning a virtual festival that will celebrate the DBF’s 15th anniversary in a way that is unique to our community. We want to bring content, candor and civic engagement into our lives in meaningful ways — something that the events of the past week have made more urgent than ever before. Beginning on the Friday of Labor Day weekend and continuing through September, the festival will present 15 virtual events that will represent the best of what the DBF does: ignite conversations inspired by diverse books and authors that engage our hearts and minds.”


    Please check the kids track schedule of events at the AJC DBF site.


    Sept. 4, 2:30 p.m.

    Sept. 4-6


    Sept. 5, 10 a.m.

    Sept. 5, 4 p.m. film, 5:30 p.m. discussion

    Sept. 6, 2 p.m.


    Sept. 6, 6:30 p.m.

    Sept. 7, 6:30 p.m.

    Sept. 8, 6 p.m.

    Sept. 9, 2 p.m.

    Sept. 9, 6 p.m.

    Sept. 10, 6:30 p.m.

    Sept. 11, 6:30 p.m.

    Sept. 12, 6:30 p.m.

    Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m.

    Sept. 14, 6:30 p.m.

    Sept. 15, 7 p.m.

    Sept. 16, 6 p.m.

    Sept. 17, 6:30 p.m.

    Sept. 18, 6:30 p.m.

    Sept. 19, 10:30 a.m.

    Sept. 19, noon

    Sept. 20, 6:30 p.m.

    Sept. 21, 6:30 p.m.

    Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m.

    Sept. 23, 6 p.m.

    Sept. 24, 6:30 p.m.

    Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m.

    Sept. 26, 2 p.m.

    Sept. 27, 2:30 p.m.

    Sept. 29, 6:30 p.m.

    Sept. 30, 6 p.m.

    Oct. 1, 2 p.m.

    Oct. 1, 4:30 p.m.

    Oct. 3, 3 p.m.

    Oct. 3, 7 p.m.

    Oct. 4, 4:30 p.m.

