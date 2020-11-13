Runoff for Doraville council seat to be held Dec. 1 — not next year

Seven candidates ran to fill the council’s District 1 seat vacated by Robert Patrick, a Democrat who defeated Republican Nancy Jester for a DeKalb County commission seat. His victory ensured that Democrats control the entire county commission.

Of the seven candidates, none of them received more than 20% of the vote, let alone the majority required to avoid a runoff. Gerald Evans, a Doraville Planning Commissioner, and Julie Newman, a business owner, received the most votes and will participate in the runoff. The election will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 1 at Doraville City Hall.