In DeKalb, early voting for runoff in John Lewis' district has started

In addition to parts of Fulton and Clayton counties, the 5th District covers a significant chunk of western and southwestern DeKalb. The Dec. 1 runoff pits former Morehouse College president Robert Franklin against former Atlanta city councilman Kwanzaa Hall, with the winner to serve in Congress for just a few weeks.

State Sen. Nikema Williams, who did not run in the special election, replaced Lewis on last week’s general election ballots and will be the next full-term representative from the 5th District.