With recount looming, DeKalb board meets to certify election results

DeKalb was originally scheduled to certify its results on Friday but moved the meeting up a day so staff could more quickly turn their attention to the recount. The process involves human review of all 5 million or so ballots that Georgians cast in the race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, a herculean feat that must be finished by Nov. 20.

In DeKalb, one of the deepest wells of Democratic voters in Georgia, more than 370,000 voters cast ballots in the presidential election. According to unofficial results, more than 83% of DeKalb voters supported Biden, who has been declared president-elect.