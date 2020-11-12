With recount looming, DeKalb board meets to certify election results

DeKalb’s elections board is scheduled to meet at 1 p.m. Thursday to certify results from last week’s election — and, presumably, to discuss how the county will proceed with a manual recount of the presidential race that has been ordered by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
DeKalb was originally scheduled to certify its results on Friday but moved the meeting up a day so staff could more quickly turn their attention to the recount. The process involves human review of all 5 million or so ballots that Georgians cast in the race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, a herculean feat that must be finished by Nov. 20.
In DeKalb, one of the deepest wells of Democratic voters in Georgia, more than 370,000 voters cast ballots in the presidential election. According to unofficial results, more than 83% of DeKalb voters supported Biden, who has been declared president-elect.
Statewide, Biden leads Trump by about 14,000 votes. Georgia has not been called for Biden, though officials have said they don’t expect the soon-to-launch hand recount — or a second, more electronically based recount that may still be looming — to change the outcome.
Local elections officials from across Georgia were on a call with Raffensperger Thursday morning to get information on how to proceed with the recount.
Return for updates from DeKalb County’s elections board meeting.