Georgia Democrat appears headed for runoff with GOP incumbent on PSC

On Monday afternoon, the GOP’s Lauren “Bubba” McDonald was trending less than 0.1% below the 50% he needed to avoid a Dec. 1 runoff with Daniel Blackman, who is attempting to become the first Georgia Democrat elected to statewide office in years. Libertarian Nathan Wilson received about 3% of the vote, just enough to force the District 4 race into a runoff.

In the only other Georgia PSC contest this year, incumbent Republican Jason Shaw was a fraction of a percent over 50% to potentially remain in the PSC’s District 1 seat, according to tallies reported by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office as of Monday afternoon. Some votes were still being counted.