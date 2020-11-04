DeKalb commission’s lone Republican concedes race

Incumbent District 1 Commissioner Nancy Jester, who has represented the northern DeKalb area since 2014, conceded Wednesday morning in her race against Democrat Robert Patrick.

“I am forever thankful to have been of service to the good people of DeKalb County,” Jester wrote on Facebook. “For everything under Heaven, there is a season. As I transition to new opportunities, I want to assure the people of District One there will be a positive and professional transition with your interests in the forefront of my efforts.”