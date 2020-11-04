DeKalb commission’s lone Republican concedes race

It appears that the DeKalb County commission’s last-standing Republican has been ousted.
Incumbent District 1 Commissioner Nancy Jester, who has represented the northern DeKalb area since 2014, conceded Wednesday morning in her race against Democrat Robert Patrick.
“I am forever thankful to have been of service to the good people of DeKalb County,” Jester wrote on Facebook. “For everything under Heaven, there is a season. As I transition to new opportunities, I want to assure the people of District One there will be a positive and professional transition with your interests in the forefront of my efforts.”
There were still tens of thousands of absentee ballots to be counted in DeKalb County on Wednesday, and it was unclear how many of those were cast from District 1. But Patrick, who resigned his post on the Doraville City Council to pursue a seat on the commission, had a significant lead.
Patrick did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In other local races, voters overwhelmingly approved the county’s second ethics-related referendum in as many years. Incumbent Sheriff Melody Maddox also bested Republican challenger Harold Dennis.