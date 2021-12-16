Rivian confirms EV factory, thousands of jobs coming to Georgia

Caption A map of the area where the Rivian plant could be located. Caption A map of the area where the Rivian plant could be located.

State officials cited the state’s focus on the EV industry, advanced manufacturing workforce, interstate and rail network and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport among the factors behind choosing Georgia.

“We’ve all been preparing for a company and a project like Rivian for a very long time,” Kemp said. “The fact is we did not get here by accident. We knew Georgia could land a project like Rivian. We just needed to find the right fit.”

Auto factories are among the most coveted economic development projects. They bring billions in investment, thousands of jobs on site and the likelihood of spinoff jobs from a network of suppliers. The Rivian plant comes with added cachet — a cutting-edge assembly center for EVs, which many believe are the future of the auto industry.

EVs make up just 2% of U.S. auto sales today but are expected to grow exponentially amid tightening fuel standards, lower costs of production and consumer shifts to more environmentally friendly transportation.

Irvine, California-based Rivian went public in November, and Wall Street values the company at nearly $100 billion, believing the Tesla rival can own a significant piece of the EV future.

Despite Rivian’s stock market capitalization topping automotive giants Ford and GM, it is still very much a startup. Rivian has delivered about 200 vehicles to employees. Deliveries to the public are slated to begin in March. It currently has one plant, located in Illinois.

It’s not immediately known what state and local incentives were used to entice Rivian, but the number is likely to be staggering. The Fort Worth City Council approved a $440 million tax incentive package this year to lure the plant to North Texas, according to The Dallas Morning News. That sum didn’t include offerings from the state of Texas.

In 2018, when Georgia landed the SK Battery America plant, which counts Ford and Volkswagen among its clients, state and local officials offered the South Korean company about $300 million in tax breaks, grants, free land and worker training. Rivian’s expected investment is twice as large as the $2.6 billion SK project.

Critics say automakers often pit states against one another in expensive bidding wars for plants when factors like workforce and supply chain play far bigger roles in a company’s decision-making.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution first reported Georgia’s pursuit of Rivian in July. In November, the AJC first reported Rivian was in late-stage negotiations for a site east of Atlanta while simultaneously in discussions with other states, including Texas. And last week, the AJC first reported that the formal announcement of a Rivian plant would come this week.

The Rivian announcement is likely to provide a jolt to Kemp, facing a difficult reelection next year. Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue announced a Republican primary challenge, and if Kemp survives that bruising contest, a potential rematch with 2018 rival Stacey Abrams awaits.

Thursday’s celebration elicited bipartisan praise. Democrats see Rivian as the vanguard of a cleaner electric mobility future. President Joe Biden’s legislative agenda calls for billions of federal dollars to build charging networks and support EV development.

“My vision is that Georgia should lead the nation in renewable energy, and today’s announcement is a huge step forward,” said U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Georgia. “I thank our state’s leaders for working collaboratively to attract this investment.’'

Georgia Republicans, however, note a provision in the Democrats’ Build Back Better legislation would give buyers an enhanced federal tax credit if they purchase an EV from a U.S. factory with a unionized workforce, such as GM and Ford. Rivian’s Georgia workforce is likely to be non-union.

‘The jury is still out’

Rivian was founded about a dozen years ago and spent years in development. The R1T pickup recently was named the MotorTrend Truck of the Year, the first time the prize has ever been awarded to an EV.

Amazon, one of its large investors, has a deal to acquire 100,000 Rivian delivery vans by 2030.

Rivian said when it went public it had 55,000 combined pre-orders for its pickup and SUV. It has said its goal is to produce 1 million EVs globally a year by the end of this decade.

Rivian’s other early investors include T. Rowe Price and Ford Motor.

Cox Enterprises, owner of the AJC, owns a 4.7% stake in Rivian and supplies services to Rivian. Sandy Schwartz, a Cox executive who oversees the AJC, is on Rivian’s board of directors and holds stock personally. He does not take part in the AJC’s coverage of Rivian.

Rivian might be well-financed and valued highly by Wall Street, but the company faces several challenges to meet its goals.

The company first must deliver quality vehicles, build its capacity to service the vehicles it sells and fend off EV competition from rivals such as Tesla, GM, Ford and Volkswagen, said John C. Taylor, a professor of supply chain management at Wayne State University in Michigan.

“Whether Rivian will get a significant share of (the future EV market), the jury is still out,” Taylor said.

Georgia has pursued car factories with vigor for decades, landing Kia in 2006, but missing out on several others.

The West Point area was struggling, bludgeoned by the loss of textile jobs, when Kia made its announcement. But Kia’s investment helped rejuvenate the area, bringing not only the 2,700 jobs from Kia, but thousands more from suppliers dotting the state.

Local officials have spent years putting together the East Atlanta Megasite land east of Atlanta to attract a major manufacturer. A joint development authority in the four-county area has been in negotiations to acquire additional farmland.

In recent interviews, some who live in the Rutledge area said they were excited by the prospect of thousands of new jobs. Many others feared a factory could upend rural life, negatively impact the environment and strain communities without the infrastructure to handle such an automotive boom.

The Rev. Alan Jenkins, who plans an organic farm on family land near the site, said he and others will hold the company to the highest standards.

“If Rivian does come, we will welcome our new neighbors with a fervent desire to protect the watershed from chemicals and run-off,” he said. “May we work together protecting the stars at night from light pollution, addressing traffic and noise mitigation. May we work together to honor the land of past, present and future generations.”