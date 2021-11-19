Rivian faces tough competitors but has major partners

Rivian Automotive is close to a deal to build a factory near Covington, according to people with knowledge of the negotiations. Paired with the $2.6 billion SK Battery America plant under construction near Commerce, Georgia would become a major state for electric vehicle production.

Tesla is the biggest EV maker, but Rivian’s lineup of pickup trucks, SUVs and delivery vans has captured stock investors’ attention. Its Nov. 10 initial public offering raised about $14 billion and generated a market value of more than $100 billion.