Rivian’s electric truck gets rave reviews from auto magazine

Rivian has delivered only a few hundred trucks to customers so far, primarily to employees, according to trade publication InsideEVs. Consumer deliveries are expected to begin in March, according to CNET. The company’s only current plant is located in Illinois.

EVs remain a tiny part of the U.S. automotive market, representing about 1.5% of all vehicles nationwide, according to the U.S. Department of Energy. That’s partly due to consumer worries about the small number of public charging stations.

But stock market investors and industry analysts say the EV sector is primed for huge growth. Governments and corporations have set lofty goals to reduce greenhouse gases, in part by boosting EVs.

Cox Enterprises, owner of the AJC, owns a 4.7% stake in Rivian and supplies services to Rivian. Sandy Schwartz, a Cox executive who oversees the AJC, is on Rivian’s board of directors and holds stock personally. He does not take part in the AJC’s coverage of Rivian.