Police: Mom charged with murder after smothered newborn tests positive for meth

“Accused was under the influence of methamphetamine, based upon the illicit substance being present within her blood,” a Smyrna officer wrote in the warrant. “Your affiant further discovered based upon the results of said victim’s autopsy report, the infant juvenile male victim had also been under the influence of methamphetamine, as it too was located within his blood.”

According to Wood, her older son was taken into protective custody after the baby’s death.

“So now I am stuck & scared here in Georgia with no money, no place to live, and without my son Blake,” Wood posted online. “All I want to do is get my son Blake back, get back home, and give my baby Quincey a final resting place. I am asking for help to do this because everything costs money and everything adds up quickly. I am also now considering the possibility of seeking legal counsel, for a multitude of reasons, but that would also be another cost that I just can’t afford.”

In December, Smyrna police charged Wood with murder and two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, her warrant states.

On Tuesday night, Cobb deputies arrested the woman at the Atlanta airport. She was booked into the Cobb jail, where she was being held Wednesday without bond.