BREAKING: State closes Dunwoody day care after death of 4-month-old

While Hickey was being held without bond at the DeKalb jail, family and friends gathered at an Atlanta church for the baby’s funeral.

Pastor Chuck Roberts of Peachtree Presbyterian Church said the boy’s death left many with feelings of shock, loss, hurt and sadness. The service was live-streamed on the church’s website.

“We’re here not because we want to be here, but because we need to be here,” Roberts said.

“The Lord’s Prayer” was read during the service and those attending sang “Amazing Grace.”

The funeral program included photos of Charles, dressed in sleeper with his initials, propped on a pillow next to a stuffed grey elephant.

