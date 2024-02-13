Young, Judith

YOUNG (Whisenant), Judith Ann "Judy"



Judy's family is greatly saddened to announce the passing of Judy Young on February 9, 2024. She was a lifelong Atlanta native, graduate of Southwest High School Class of 1967 and a graduate of Georgia State University with highest honors. She now rests with God.



Judy was the consummate caregiver for both her parents as well as others who were fortunate to have her as a friend. She possessed a brilliant intellect and friendly debates normally ended with the other person marvelling at her intelligence and skills at presenting her point of view.



She was predeceased by her parents, Harry and Virginia Whisenant. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Eddy Young; her children, Jeffrey B. Wall (Porter) and Kathryn (Katie) Hilburn; grandchildren, Sydney Hilburn, Reece Hilburn, James W. Wall and Davis W. Wall; her brother, Stephen Whisenant; and her sister, Jane W. Daniel (John); nieces and nephews, Patricia W. Hill, Kelly W. Eldridge (Chris), Elizabeth (Beth) Ramsey and Rev. Scott Daniel (Maria); along with a number of great-nieces and nephews.



Judy loved animals of all types as much as she loved people and, in particular, the herd of deer that gathered in her backyard each morning knowing she would have something for them illicited the title "deer whisperer" from her family for her activities.



She lived her life based on the words of Jesus, "Come you who are blessed by my Father; take your inheritance, the Kingdom prepared for you since the creation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me, I was sick and you looked after me, I was in prison and you came to visit me."



A memorial gathering will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, remembrance contributions can be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607; Best Friends, 5001 Angel Canyon Rd., Kanab, UT 84741; St. Jude Children's Hospital; or a charity of your choice.



A Hymn to God the Father



John Donne



Wilt Thou forgive that sin where I begun,



Which was my sin, though it were done before?



Wilt Thou forgive that sin, through which I run,



And do run still, though still I do deplore?



When Thou hast done, Thou hast not done,



For I have more.



Wilt Thou forgive that sin which I have won



Others to sin, and made my sin their door?



Wilt Thou forgive that sin which I did shun



A year or two, but wallowed in a score?



When Thou hast done, Thou hast not done,



For I have more.



I have a sin of fear, that when I have spun



My last thread, I shall perish on the shore;



But swear by Thyself, that at my death Thy Son



Shall shine as he shines now, and heretofore;



And, having done that, Thou hast done;



I fear no more.

