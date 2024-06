WOODS, Daniel A. "Woody"



Daniel A. Woods "Woody", 69, died unexpectedly Sunday, May 26, 2024 in Atlanta, GA. He is survived by his son, Chris Fuller of Tucker, GA. Woody was born on December 13, 1954 in Burnside, PA to Dean and Nellie Woods. He graduated from Clarion State College in 1976 with a B.S. degree in Accounting. His burial was June 4, 2024 at Lakeside Memorial Gardens in Palmetto, GA.



