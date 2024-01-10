TENENBAUM, Terry



Terry Tenenbaum passed away on January 9, 2023. Terry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Jan Myers Tenenbaum; children and children-in-law, Stacy (Adam) Blaiss and David (Gina) Tenenbaum; sisters, Susan (Bill) Usdan and Carol (Beverly Moser) Tenenbaum; sister-in-law, Debra (Fred Spring) Tenenbaum; grandchildren, Shane, Jared, Ari, and Sophia, who brought so much joy to their "Papa Zayde"; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Tenenbaum; and parents, Fay and Sol Tenenbaum. Sign online guest book at www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Congregation Ariel or the Weinstein Hospice. A graveside service will be held TODAY, Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 1:00 PM at Crest Lawn Memorial Park with Rabbi Binyomin Friedman. officiating. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, Atlanta, (770) 451-4999.



